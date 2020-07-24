Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Andrew T. Robinson Sells 2,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $208,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew T. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $183,300.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of -0.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

