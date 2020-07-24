Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Andrew T. Robinson Sells 2,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $208,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew T. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 1st, Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $183,300.00.
Shares of PLMR stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of -0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
About Palomar
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
See Also: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.