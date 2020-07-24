Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $49,686.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $36,744.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 43.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 54.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palomar by 54.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 195,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Palomar by 34.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.