Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palfinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

PLFRF opened at $22.95 on Tuesday.

Palfinger AG produces and sells lifting solutions worldwide. The company operates through Sales & Service LAND, Operations LAND, and SEA segments. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, access platforms, hook and skiploaders, railway systems, bridge inspection units, tail lifts, passenger lifts, truck mounted forklifts, crawler cranes, marine cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, mobile cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, lifesaving equipment, rope access products, and factory mounted solutions, as well as related services.

