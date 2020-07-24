PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404,646 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.52% of PACCAR worth $135,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

