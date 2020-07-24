Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $810.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

