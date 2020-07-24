Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Shares of OC stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

