Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.50% of Orthopediatrics worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $574,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

