Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAT. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,673,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.