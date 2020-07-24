OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Financial Contrast

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of OpGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OpGen and Progenity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00

OpGen presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 476.04%. Progenity has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.61%. Given OpGen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Progenity.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -405.10% -241.40% -98.82% Progenity N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OpGen and Progenity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $3.50 million 9.34 -$12.45 million ($6.90) -0.31 Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progenity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

