ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEX Co. (TSE:ONEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$77.00. The stock traded as high as C$60.94 and last traded at C$60.58, with a volume of 41410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

ONEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ONEX from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ONEX from C$98.55 to C$85.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEX from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ONEX from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

