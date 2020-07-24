Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $119.00. The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 18199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.60.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after acquiring an additional 834,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,227,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,151,000 after acquiring an additional 239,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

