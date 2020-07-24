Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $119.00. The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 18199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.60.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.
In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
