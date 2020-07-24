Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 363,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 851,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

