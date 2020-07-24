Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,575,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 566,970 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 621,763 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,281,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,704,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 252,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $644.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

