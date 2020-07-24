Nwam LLC Purchases 71 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nwam LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $188.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.18, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.25 and a 200 day moving average of $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,077 shares of company stock valued at $116,087,856. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.