Nwam LLC Purchases 227 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.65 and its 200 day moving average is $256.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

