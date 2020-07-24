Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

