Nwam LLC Invests $514,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH opened at $184.06 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

