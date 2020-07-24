Nwam LLC Invests $450,000 in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

NYSE SYY opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.