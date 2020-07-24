Nwam LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

COP stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

