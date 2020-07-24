Nwam LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

