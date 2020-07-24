NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,480,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $405.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The firm has a market cap of $256.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.46 and its 200-day moving average is $301.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

