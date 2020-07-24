NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $405.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

