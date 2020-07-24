Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.75.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI opened at C$36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$36.79.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$647.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.9191459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

In related news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total value of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,462,135.38.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.