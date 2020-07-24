Northern Trust Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NTRS stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
