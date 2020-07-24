Northern Trust Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

NTRS stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.