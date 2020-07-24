North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.80

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.80 and last traded at C$30.57, with a volume of 22437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

NWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North West from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.41.

North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$592.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North West Company Inc will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

