North American Construction Group Ltd Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Pi Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$198.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.50 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOA. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.29. The company has a market cap of $228.18 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.05.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$91,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,821,523.07. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,650.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,650.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $985,697 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

