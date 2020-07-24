Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

