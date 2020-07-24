Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,112,000 after buying an additional 331,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

