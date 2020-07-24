Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $284.53 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $294.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.