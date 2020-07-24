Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Synopsys by 16.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,863,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $19,807,188.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $204.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

