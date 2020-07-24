Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.74. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.