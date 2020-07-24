Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 3,048 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.