Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 190 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Shares of QCOM opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.