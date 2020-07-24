Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $209.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.