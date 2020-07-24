Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,616 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $94,133,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

