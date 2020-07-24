Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 22,911.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $479,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

Shares of AME stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.