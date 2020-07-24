Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New $331,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,042.25.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,121.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,066.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $888.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

