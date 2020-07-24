Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $222.30 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

