Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $283,000 in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

