Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $156,000 in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after buying an additional 1,472,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $620,301,000 after purchasing an additional 636,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

EOG opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

