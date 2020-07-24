Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $979,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

