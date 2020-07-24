Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.