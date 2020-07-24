Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $92.87 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

