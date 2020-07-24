Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.83. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $662.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

