Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

