Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $98.03 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.