Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $172.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.