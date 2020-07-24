Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys Shares of 5,370 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

