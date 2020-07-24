Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys Shares of 1,377 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,377 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in VMware by 275.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,899 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,439.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,264 shares of company stock worth $24,599,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $181.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

