Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.48. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

